Hasheesh,Aarav in semi-finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hasheesh Kumar and Nepal’s Aarav Hada reached the semi-finals of the NEMOZ ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championship Leg-2 at DA Creek Club on Wednesday.

In the quarter-finals, second seed Aarav thrashed Yayha Luni 6-0, 6-1 and top seed Hashessh smashed Zain Ehtisham 6-0, 6-0. Unseeded Ashar Mir overpowered third seed Yahya Ehtisham 6-3, 7-6(3). He will face Aarav in the semis.

In doubles semi-finals, the unseeded pair of Zain Ehtisham and Ammar Ismail will face the top seed pair of Aarav and Pranav Manandhar from Nepal.The unseeded pair of Yahya Ehtisham and Taha Aman will be up against the second seed duo of Hasheesh and Ashar.