PCB hopes Australia will tour Pakistan next year

KARACHI: It’s been almost 20 years when Australia last travelled to Pakistan to play a bilateral cricket series but efforts are on to convince the Aussies to tour the country for a One-day International series next year.

Ehsan Mani, the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, is trying to convince top Cricket Australia officials to agree to a tour of Pakistan next March when the Aussies are supposed to play a five-match One-day International series. Those matches are likely to take place in the UAE, where the Australians are currently involved in a two-match Test series against Pakistan.

But Mani, who took over as PCB chairman last month, is hopeful that the Aussies would agree to Pakistan’s home series in Pakistan, something that hasn’t happened since 1998 when Mark Taylor captained the Aussies in a full series in Pakistan. Top international teams have stayed away from Pakistan because of security fears, playing in safer places like the UAE, Sri Lanka and England.

But Mani has stressed that the security issues in Pakistan are “a matter of perception”.Mani recently met with the incoming CA chief executive Kevin Roberts during Roberts’ visit to the UAE for the current Pakistan-Australia Test series, and discussed the possibility of Australia touring Pakistan.

Well aware of the fact that the Australian government might not allow their team to play in Pakistan, Mani said that the cricketers would be completely safe in his country.“Obviously they rely on the High Commission’s advice, but a lot of it is a matter of perception. I am yet to meet people who, once they’ve been to Pakistan, have any concerns about going there,” he said.

“It will certainly happen sooner or later. It’s a matter of comfort levels. We are getting PSL matches played in Pakistan, foreign players are coming for that. We’ve had a couple of other teams come and play, but I really want Australia, New Zealand, England to come.”

The Australian government’s official advice is for Australians to reconsider their need to travel to Pakistan, with several troublesome areas absolute no-go zones.However the PCB chief stressed that the dangerous spots in Pakistan were far removed from where any cricket would be played.

“One thing we need to explain to Cricket Australia properly is that where we are planning to host the matches is away from troubled areas. For example the matches will be in Sydney and the volatile areas are in the Northern Territory, so we need to make sure that is understood.”

Pakistan have hosted teams like West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at home besides staging a series of matches of the Pakistan Super League in 2017 and earlier this year including the finals in Lahore and Karachi. However, top-tier teams like Australia, England, India, South Africa and New Zealand have stayed away from Pakistan especially after the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricketers in Lahore.