Pakistan drawn in tough pool for World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan have been drawn with Germany, the Netherlands and Malaysia in the Pool D of World Cup 2018 to be played in December in India.

The Green-shirts will play their first match against Germany on December 1, against Malaysia on 5, and the Netherlands on December 9.A total of 16 top teams of the world will participate in the event in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16.

These days Pakistan are in Oman for Asian Champions Trophy — the last opportunity for them to prepare for the World Cup. Pakistan will be participating in Oman event without Roelant Oltmans, who recently quit his position of head coach and joined the Malaysian team.

Sources said the PHF avoided hiring another foreign coach owing to its financial constraints. Manager Hasan Sardar has been given the additional responsibility of head coach. But the PHF would take a final decision in this respect after seeing the performance of Pakistan in Oman event, the sources added.