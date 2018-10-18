Thu October 18, 2018
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Five million in five years

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2018

City police chief vows to enforce code of conduct for marriage halls

The Karachi police chief has vowed to enforce the code of conduct for marriage celebrations by taking action against bridegrooms and their families over aerial firing and the use of fireworks and firecrackers during wedding ceremonies.

This was decided on Wednesday during a meeting between marriage hall owners and Additional Inspector General of Police Dr Amir Shaikh. The city’s top cop and the hall owners decided on a strategy to prevent aerial firing and the use of fireworks and firecrackers during wedding ceremonies.

Shaikh and the hall owners also agreed on midnight as the cut-off time for all events held at the marriage and banquet halls. They decided that the halls would be closed by 12am, in addition to ensuring implementation of the ban imposed on aerial firing and the use of fireworks and firecrackers.

The meeting also decided that action should be taken against bridegrooms and their families who are found to be violating the rules and regulations concerning marriage celebrations. “The grooms and their families would be held responsible for fireworks, firecrackers and aerial firing, and strict action would be taken against them,” decided the police chief.

The meeting between the wedding hall owners and the city police chief also discussed the relevant traffic situation and formed separate committees to resolve the issue. The traffic SSP, SHOs of the relevant police stations and representatives of the marriage halls and banquets will be members of the committees. The meeting also decided that the halls or banquets that do not provide space for parking will be closed.

Comments

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

India's five-star fight goes viral

