Sattar warns crime may rise in coming days

Referring to the rising inflation in the country, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar said on Wednesday “crime may rise in the coming days” because the government’s economic policies would widen the class divide in the society.

“Two major political parties have disappointed [the people] already and now the third one is also doing so. People have been forced to survive in this system by selling their honour,” he said.

He was speaking to journalists at the city courts where he had gone to appear before a judge in a loudspeaker act violation case against him. He commented that he had a better record in attending court hearings than other politicians though he thought that the judicial and investigation system needed reforms.

Regarding the intended bailout from the International Monetary Fund, the MQM-P leader said preparations were under way to put the nation in a jive of inflation. “It has broken the backs of poor people and they are unable to live in these economic circumstances. The dollar rate is flying all-time high and so are the gas and power prices.”

Sattar, while answering a question about the MQM-P’s internal issues, said he might hold a press conference soon to tell the public about any update. He recently demanded polls within the party on the grounds that a fresh mandate from the workers was needed to run the affairs.