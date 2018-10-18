Housing policy has a clear anti-poor bias, says Arif Hasan

Pakistan is in the midst of a mass social revolution and we have to grapple with the problem of housing which is a consequence of the clear anti-poor bias of our housing policy.

This observation was made by noted architect and urban planner, Arif Hasan, while delivering a lecture titled, “Pakistan: urban housing and people”, at the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) on Wednesday.

One can find people sleeping on pavements due to lack of houses, the speaker said in support of his contention. According to Hasan, one of the reasons behind shortage of houses in the country was the neo-liberalism fever that had gripped the world today, the Third World in particular.

Elaborating on his point, the urban planner maintained that the drive to make Karachi a ‘world class city’ resulted in the gentrification of public spaces. Moreover, actions of a noveou-riche land-hungry class also caused decrease in the land available for the poor, he said, adding that the drive to create an ‘investment-friendly’ infrastructure also intensified the issue as there was no place for the problems of the poor in such plans.

The poor found no place in the post-liberalism de facto government policy, Hasan said. As for the developers, they paid no attention to the poor as all they were concerned with was raking in burgeoning profits, he added.

According to the speaker, the housing requirement of Karachi was an annual addition of 120,000 units, whereas, at present only 42,000 housing units were being created in the city annually.

Commenting on the government’s housing policy, Hasan said the de jure policy was to provide social housing and upgrade Katchi Abadis as per the housing policy of 2001. Describing how the poor were eventually deprived of recreational facilities, the speaker said there was a time when a lot of affordable recreational activities were there for the underprivileged classes on the beach near Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s mausoleum. Hasan showed photographs of such activities to the audience that showed target shooting of film idols’ images with air guns, camel rides and other activities which were a fiesta for the poor. However, all that had been done away with and the reason offered for this by the city planners was, “we want recreation for the ‘decent’ people”, he said.

Dwelling on the defects of the existing state of housing in the city, Hasan pointed out densification as another problem. With video images, he showed localities which were once open and airy but over time had become awfully congested due to vertical expansion, creating health hazards for the dwellers.

Due to the vertical expansion, ugly high rises appeared in the derelict localities, Hasan said, adding that the phenomenon resulted in utilities problems, such as water supply to upper storeys, as well as social problems as high rises in congested areas often provided safe shelter to criminal gangs.

The speaker also touched upon transport issues in the city. With the rapid expansion in the size of Karachi, people who lived along the periphery of the present-day Karachi faced the problem of conveyance and commuting to their workplaces, he said.

Hasan concluded his lecture by reminding his audience that Pakistan was in the midst of a mass social revolution and the government needed to frame thoughtful policies for the people, a majority of whom were without means but were equally deserving of an optimum quality of life. The speaker suggested that the less-fortunate be taken on board when formulating new housing policies. The neo-liberalism trends should be controlled, he said.