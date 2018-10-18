Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Karachi

M. Waqar Bhatti
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Karachi’s anti-polio drive suffers setback with year’s first case

The campaign to immunise Karachi’s children against polio suffered a setback on Wednesday after a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was tested positive for the crippling disease. She belongs to Gadap Town, which is notorious for such cases.

Salma Gul Ahmed was tested positive for the dreaded polio virus but, luckily, she escaped paralysis, Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) National Coordinator Dr Rana Safdar told The News.

“This child is from UC-4 of Gadap Town, where the virus has been present in the environment for quite some time and whenever it finds a weak child, it attacks them. She had a dislocated hip, which alerted our polio worker, who sent her stool sample for a test.”

Dr Safdar said the infected minor had been administered seven additional doses of oral polio vaccine besides routine immunisation, which prevented her from paralysis. He urged all parents to have their children vaccinated whenever health workers knock on their doors.

EOC Sindh Coordinator Fayyaz Jatoi said the child had a history of travelling between Quetta and Karachi. He said that despite that, she got infected in Karachi.

“Environmental samples in Gadap Town return positive from time to time, and the only way to protect children from the polio virus is vaccinating them each time a vaccination drive is carried out in the area.”

Meanwhile, the day’s other polio case was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Landi Kotal tehsil. Dr Safdar said the 55-month-old girl had not been administered any routine immunisation dose but she had had multiple doses during additional vaccination drives.

He said she had facial palsy, which alerted a health worker, who sent her samples for a test. Multiple doses have been proving effective across the country, as they prevent the polio virus from paralysing children, he added.

After the two girls tested positive for polio, the total number of cases this year rose to six. Four earlier cases were reported in KP’s Charsadda and Balochistan’s Dukki.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral