Thu October 18, 2018
October 18, 2018

Tax on education

In 2013, the then government of the PML-N passed a reckless Finance Act which made it mandatory for all educational institution to collect advance tax at the rate of five percent on the amount of fee paid to an educational institution, if the annual tuition fee and all charges exceed two hundred thousand rupees per child. Since the levy of this tax on education, a majority of parents have been hit hard. In civilised welfare societies, education is of utmost importance, but our previous governments couldn’t provide basic quality education to people. The authorities concerned should consider repealing this educational tax.

Fee structure of all private schools should be approved by the government which should ensure that these schools are not charging an exorbitant amount of money. We have to take strict steps to fight against the monopoly of private schools. Some organisations were granted land by the government so that they couldn’t establish schools where education is offered at nominal fee. However, a majority of schools didn’t comply with the conditions. It is hoped that the PTI and the CJP will look into this matter and award punishment to those who are looting parents in the name of education.

Danish Aftab ( Islamabad )

