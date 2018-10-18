Byco gets best ad award

Karachi: Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited has won the award for Best Ad of Pakistan from the Herald Magazine. On the occasion of Pakistan’s 71st Independence anniversary, Byco conceived of launching their sustainability initiative to plant trees and to distribute seeds through its 350-outlet strong retail network across Pakistan. To kick off the campaign, Byco planted 1000 trees at the Urban Forest Park which uses the Miyawaki method of afforestation, in Clifton, Karachi and 2000 trees at its Bowzer Village next to its refinery in Balochistan. The award-winning design of the “Fuel Up, Green Up” ad campaign was developed by Spectrum Y&R.