Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee traded stronger against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, helped by brighter prospects of foreign inflows, traders said. The rupee rose by nine paisas to 133.76/dollar.

However, the rupee fell in its value in the open market. It traded at 134 to dollar compared with 133.50 in the previous session. “The currency posted some gains on positive sentiments stemmed from the federal finance minister’s statement that the IMF will approve a new loan for the country in December,” a trader added.