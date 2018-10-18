Pakistan slips to 107 in Global Competitiveness Index

KARACHI: Pakistan’s rank slipped one notch down at 107 in the new Global Competitiveness Index report, signifying challenges ahead for the economic managers tasked to attract investment to bolster the faltering economy.

The rank is much far away from the frontier mark that is an ideal state as gauged by the World Economic Forum (WEF) to measure competitiveness of 140 economies in its 2018 Global Competitiveness Index released on Wednesday. Comparatively, India ranked 58, Sri Lanka 85 and Bangladesh 103.

The south Asian economy ranked 106 in the last year’s edition and the latest rank implies lack of efforts in broader economic measures by the government to sustain growth and income. The US placed first with a score of 85.6 in the Global Competitive Index, followed by Singapore with a score of 83.5. Germany came in third with a score of 82.8, Switzerland in fourth with 82.6, and Japan in fifth with 82.5.

The competitiveness was measured through 98 indicators organised into 12 pillars, including institutions, infrastructure, information and communication technology adoption, macroeconomic stability, health, skills, product market, labour market, financial system, market size, business dynamism and innovation capability. While Pakistan’s score improved a little to 51, it is still at distance from the desirable 60. The low score signifies that the government has to take measures to improve growth and ensure increased opportunities for the populations.

Pakistan got the lowest score of 23.6 with 127 rank in ICT adoption, which, albeit improving, suggests a need of an attractive regulatory framework to lure investments. The WEF calls for better use of technology for economic leapfrogging—but also cautions that this is only possible as part of a holistic approach with other factors of competitiveness. The second lowest score of 34.9 was fetched in innovation capability.

The report said Pakistan demonstrated one of the “region’s lowest levels of technological readiness, confirming the challenge for large emerging economies to fully integrate their entire population — especially those living in the most remote areas — into modernisation processes”. For skills development, the country scored 39.9 with improving indicators in ease of finding skilled employees, skillset of graduates and digital skills among population. The country received 46.3 score in institutional strength, followed by product market – trade tariffs, prevalence of non-tariff barriers, clearance process efficiency – with 47.9, labor market with 49.7, financial system with 54.1, health 58.2, infrastructure 59, and business dynamism with 59.1 .

The country got the highest score of 69.6 in terms of macroeconomic stability covering inflation and debt dynamics. Pakistan was termed as a worst performer when it comes to terrorism incidence. The country is in list of countries with “notable problems related to violence, crime or terrorism, and where the police are considered unreliable”.