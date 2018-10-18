Thu October 18, 2018
Business

Mehtab Haider
October 18, 2018

CDWP approves Rs142bln projects after 5 months

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved five projects with estimated costs of Rs141.93 billion after a pause of several months due to elections and post-poll activities.

The projects also included Peshawar Metro Bus with an upward revised cost of Rs67.9 billion. The inability of the government for holding CDWP on account of political transition in the country has choked the project financing from multilateral international creditors as no meeting has been held in last five months for clearing or approving schemes.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf- (PTI) led government approved cost escalation of 38 percent to Rs68 billion from Rs49 billion for Peshawar Metro project, which is referred for further approval.

Imposition of ban on development funds by the Election Commission of Pakistan has

played havoc with the flow of project financing for donor-funded schemes, making it really hard for the economic managers to receive dollar inflows at a time when the

foreign currency reserves are depleting at a higher pace.

The CDWP meeting could not be held for several months that halted the process of approving donor-funded projects. During the tenure of caretaker government and after installation of PTI-led regime, no CDWP meeting could be held that resulted into choking of the flow of dollars from donors on account of approved projects both at the federal and provincial levels.

On a request of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Asian Development Bank agreed to extend loan (85 percent of total cost) and a comprehensive feasibility study was conducted from January 2016 to December 2016 on corridor, which runs from Chamkani to

Hayatabad. It was recommended to be built as the first bus rapid transit corridor in Peshawar city.

The revised PC-I for the project was submitted in the ministry of planning, development and reform in June 2018 at the total cost of Rs67.953 billion, including foreign exchange component of Rs54.609 billion to include the loan financing of Euro 130 million being extended by AFD (French Development Agency) and to accommodate variation in the design and scope of the project.

The CDWP referred two out of the total five projects to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council for further approval. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reform and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, members and senior officials from federal and provincial governments. The projects presented for approval were related to agriculture and food, physical planning and housing, energy, transport and communications, health, information technology, and science and technology sectors.

The CDWP approved Rs691.564 million worth of a project titled ‘Up-gradation of

Arid Zone Research Centre and Establishment of New Adaptive Research Cum

Demonstration Institute’ in agriculture and food section.

The project would focus on poverty alleviation through introduction of improved agricultural technologies in the rehabilitant environment of the project areas. The research centres would also strengthen the linkages with provincial and international research organisations.

The CDWP referred the project of Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project to Ecnec. The project envisages hiring of consultants through Project Preparation Special Fund to carry out its activities of development, operation and management of water/wastewater treatment infrastructure/facilities.

In energy sector, the project of 220 kilovolt head Faqirian Substation along with 220 kV double circuit transmission lines from Head Faqirian to Ludewala was also forwarded to Ecnec for approval.

The project worth Rs5.505 billion aims to improve power supply system including reliability and uninterrupted power supply. The CDWP also authorised for approval a project strengthening of monitoring and surveillance of health systems. The project worth Rs157.790 million aims to improve access to the healthcare services by providing facilities at doorsteps.

