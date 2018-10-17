Two women among 5 killed in Nasirabad attack

QUETTA: Unknown gunmen shot dead five people including two women in Baba Goth Ghulam Qadir area of Nasirabad district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, armed assailants entered a house and opened fire on family members and fled away from the scene. As a consequence, two women among five people of a family died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, police on receiving information reached the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital from where the victims were identified as Hameedullah, Manzoor Ahmed, Reheem Dad and women Irshadaan Bibi and Laila.

The bodies were handed to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far. Police have cordoned off the entire area and started search to arrest outlaws.