Pemra approves grant of licences to rating cos

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) in its 145th meeting here Tuesday discussed the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with regards to rating regulations.

Draft rating regulations were presented before the Authority for its endorsement and the Authority unanimously approved registration/ accreditation of Television Audience Measurement (TAM)/ Television Rating Points (TRP) Rating Service Regulations 2018 and granted approval to award of licences to rating companies on case to case basis. The Authority urged making this rating mechanism transparent and flawless up to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.

The Authority also approved grant of five Satellite TV broadcast station licences to be awarded after the completion of procedural formalities, for which bidding was held on September11, 2018, under Section 19 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 in pursuance of advertisement dated September 1, 2014. The process was delayed due to litigation, however, the courts dismissed the petitions in favour of Pemra.

The Authority also approved request for transfer of shares and induction of new directors/shareholders of M/s Vision Network Television Limited “GNN TV” and M/s Radiance Services (Pvt) limited, Islamabad, a Mobile TV Licensee.

Two landing right permissions were also approved for foreign TV channels i.e: to M/s M3 Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., for “MY TV” under children category and M/s Tower Sports (Pvt) Ltd., for “Ten Sports Two” under sports category. Approval was also granted for one Mobile TV (Video & Audio Content Provision) Services Licence to M/s Nexlinx Networks (Pvt) Ltd.