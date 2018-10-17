UAE, Saudi, Chinese envoys meet Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan attached great importance to its friendly and fraternal relations with brotherly people and government of United Arab Emirates.

In a meeting with Ambassador of United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, who called on him here, he said strong mutual relationship was immensely beneficial for the people of both countries, adding a huge number of Pakistani expatriates were working in UAE and contributing to its economy, said a press release.

He said UAE was one of the largest investors in Pakistan and “we would like to further strengthen bilateral partnership in diverse fields”.

The ambassador said, “We share common views with current PTI dispensation as a far as its agenda to raise the standard of living of the people of Pakistan and create a better society is concerned.”

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a meeting with ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy, who called on him here Tuesday said that Pakistan had always valued its cordial and friendly relations with brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were bound by common faith, shared aspirations of the people, deep mutual trust and commonality of interests. The minister said that Pakistan had always held in high esteem the custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy said that Saudi Arabia considered Pakistan as a friend with whom Riyadh enjoyed time-tested close relations. Both the countries were tied in strong historical and religious bonds and that they would continue to attain new heights in the days to come, he added.

In the meanwhile, Fawad Hussain, while in a meeting with Ambassador of China Yao Jing who called on him here Tuesday, said the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan would further strengthen the historical relations with the all-weather and time tested friend.

The visit would open new vistas for increased cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, socio-economic development, defence and cultural cooperation, he said in a press release.

Leadership of both the countries was committed to timely completion of all projects under CPEC, he added.

The Chinese ambassador said Beijing considered Pakistan a close friend and ally and was looking forward to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China which would further strengthen bilateral relations.