Shahbaz’s arrest not on NA agenda of today

ISLAMABAD: The agenda submitted by the government to the National Assembly Secretariat that has been issued on Tuesday evening doesn’t contain the issue of detention of Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif. The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies requisitioned the National Assembly for discussion on the situation arisen in wake of the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif who is also president of the main opposition party.

Instead the government has included in agenda the vote of thanks by the House for address of President Dr. Arif Alvi who delivered before the both Houses of the Parliament on September 17. Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs will place motion where he will move the following motion:- “This House expresses its deep gratitude to the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for his address to both Houses assembled together on 17th September, 2018.”

The sources said that Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif will address the National Assembly on point of order and at least four dozen members belonging to the opposition would like to address the House on the same subject.

It is unlikely that Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also Leader of the House will turn up for taking part in the discussion on the question of arrest of Shahbaz Sharif.

In the meanwhile three members belonging to the ruling PTI namely Raja Khurram Shehzad, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattack and Sadaqat Ali Khan will invite attention of the Minister for Interior to a matter of urgent public importance regarding removal of encroachments from the land of forest in Islamabad to protect environment too, causing grave concern amongst the public.

The sources said that maintenance of quorum will be responsibility of the members who have submitted requisition for the House.