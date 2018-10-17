Pakistan committed to UNCAC: NAB head

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said the Pakistan is committed to United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in eradicating corruption in all its manifestations by implementing its articles through its three pronged Anti- Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement.

“The corruption is mother of all evils as corruption undermines economic development and deprives deserving persons of their due right as per law,” he said this while chairing a meeting at NAB headquarters here on Tuesday. The chairman NAB said that NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by government servants etc.