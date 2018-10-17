Fafen lauds quality of by-polls’ management process

ISLAMABAD: The Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) has observed significant improvement in the quality of the election result management process during low-turnout October 14 by-elections.

While a considerable decline in the turnout in these constituencies as compared to July 25, 2018 is disconcerting, the transparency and efficiency of vote counting at the polling stations and tabulation of the provisional results by the Returning Officers (Form-47-Provisional Consolidated Statement of the Result of the Count) was encouraging, improving the overall credibility of the electoral process.

With the exception of PB-40 (Khuzdar-III), provisional results for the remaining constituencies were finalised by 2:00 am deadlines as stipulated by Section 13 (3) of the Elections Act, 2017, says Fafen in its report on the bye-elections.

“This demonstrable improvement coupled with strengthened enforcement of voting processes also correlates with Fafen long-term finding drawn from the observation of over 100 by-elections held between 2008 and 2018 that election quality is enhanced when the exercise is managed directly by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials as District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs), in comparison to elections managed by officials employed from the lower judiciary for this purpose,” it says.