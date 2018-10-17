Admissions in private medical, dental colleges begin

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, being the admitting university for admissions to all public and private medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per newly promulgated PM&DC “MBBS & BDS (admission, house job & internship) regulations, 2018” has started centralised admission process in all private sector medical and dental colleges of KP for session 2018-19.

According to the schedule, the application forms can be downloaded from KMU website www.kmu.edu.pk from 16th October onward and can be submitted by hand in KMU Phase-V Hayatabad, Peshawar along with relevant attested documents and pay slip as processing fee of Rs2500 deposited online or in any branch of Muslim Commercial Bank till 28th October Peshawar from 9am to 5pm seven days a week. Incomplete/deficient forms and applications sent via mail/courier shall not be entertained.

It is worth mentioning that in the newly-circulated regulations by PMDC, hence endorsed by Supreme Court of Pakistan has categorically mentioned that the applying candidates for private sector medical and dental colleges must have passed obtaining minimum 60 per cent marks, in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or F.Sc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent examination having minimum 12 years of education.

The merit for the purpose of admission shall be calculated as an aggregate percentage of marks derived from the formula of PM&DC i.e 10 per cent marks for SSC/Matriculation/ Equivalent, 40 per cent F.Sc (Pre-Medical)/HSSC/Equivalent and 50 percent for Provincial/Regional Centralized Entrance Test 2018/MCAT Foreign/SAT-II.