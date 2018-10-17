Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

National

BR
Bureau report
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Grievances of UoP students to be addressed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan said on Tuesday the October 4 incident that took place at the University of Peshawar (UoP) would be thoroughly probed.

An official handout said he was speaking at the first meeting of 8-member parliamentary committee constituted on the directives of the chief minister to look into the grievances of students.

A 15-member delegation of students comprising representatives of various student federations appeared before the probe body and informed it of their grievances.

Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan People’s Party, Sardar Hussain Babak of Awami National Party, Mehmood Bhittani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Khaliqur Rehman, Arif Ahmadzai, Nazir Abbasi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Secretary Higher Education Department were members of the committee headed by Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan.

Sultan Muhammad Khan, chairman of the committee, said the probe body would present its recommendations to the chief minister within 15 days.

He said the students had been asked to appear before the committee to hear their grievances. He said Police, Home department and the concerned UoP officials would also be summoned to seek their viewpoint.

The minister assured the delegation that their grievances would be addressed on merit.

He urged the students to show restraint and refrain from staging protest till the committee submitted its report to the chief minister.

On the occasion, the members of the delegation assured the committee that they would not resort to agitation till the probe body made its recommendations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral