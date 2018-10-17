Varsity student commits suicide

MARDAN: A student of Abdul Wali Khan University committed suicide here on Tuesday, sources said.

The sources added that Syed Khuzaifa Bacha, resident of Kati Garhi in Katlang tehsil, was student of a third semester of Pakistan Studies Department.

They added the student committed suicide after being dropped from the department.

The student had requested the department’s chairman to not drop him, but to no avail, the sources said, adding he had had informed the chairman that he would commit suicide if he was dropped. Sources added he committed suicide by taking poisonous pills.

Mohammad Faraz Khan, divisional president of People’s Student Federation confirmed the incident and said that Syed Khuzaifa was member of PSF.

He added a protest rally would be staged against the university administration today.

Man killed in Dir accident: A resident of Mardan was killed when his car fell into Panjkora River near Trai Mor, some five kilometers from here, on Tuesday, police said.

“The accident occurred early in the day. The volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) in Lower Dir retrieved the body from the car after being informed hours after accident,” said a police official.

The deceased was identified as Zubair Khan, 39, resident of Sugar Mills road Sharifabad tehsil in Mardan district. Police said the body had been shifted to DHQ hospital Timergara and the family members of the diseased had been informed.

It wasn’t clear yet whether the diseased was driving alone in the car or he was accompanied by others, they added.

Five POs among 25 held in Nowshera: The police claimed to have arrested 25 suspected persons, including five proclaimed offenders (POs), during search and strike operations in various areas in the district on Tuesday.

Official sources said that the police party led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-headquarters Izahar Shah and in-charge Risalpur Police Station Razdad Khan launched search and strike operations in various areas and arrested 25 suspects including five POs.

The law-enforcers also seized two guns, three pistols and numerous cartridges.

The police also checked 205 vehicles through vehicle verification system (VVS) while 180 persons were checked through criminal record verification system.