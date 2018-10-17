Commission on earthquake funds finalises findings

MANSEHRA: The commission, which is constituted by Supreme Court of Pakistan to check embezzlement and corruption in $5 billion financial assistance donated by international community in the wake of 2005 earthquake, has completed its task and going to submit its findings before October 25.

Led by Mohammad Zeb Khan, the personal staff officer of Peshawar High Court chief justice, the commission met here on Tuesday and recorded the final statements of representatives of Auditor General of Pakistan, Planning and Development, and Finance, district administration and police departments. The concerned departments also submitted reports, which might be part of the inquiry findings, according to terms of references.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice of the alleged embezzlement in grants and donations meant for reconstruction and rehabilitation of survivors of 2005 earthquake on a writ petition moved by a social activists Shiraz Mehmood Quraishi earlier this year. The CJ had also visited the reconstruction projects in Mansehra and Balakot.

The members of commission including Shiraz Mehmood Quraishi, president District Bar Association Basharat Khan and Munir Hussain Lughmani, a Supreme Court lawyer, were also in attendance.