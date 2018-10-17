SC seeks report on use of official vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a comprehensive report on use of government vehicles by officials.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case of luxury vehicles used by the government officials.

Appearing on notice, a deputy attorney general submitted before the court that the matter relates to the provincial governments.

The chief justice observed that some government-owned vehicles were kept under the name of Saaf Pani and 56 other companies. The chief justice noted that 27 cars were found in the use of the Punjab government; which were hidden in Ali Complex.

The chief justice inquired about the some 500 cars which were recovered by the Sindh government, saying where they are now. The court directed the advocate general Sindh to submit on the next date of hearing a complete report over the use of government vehicles by the government officials.

During the hearing, the Punjab advocate general informed the court that the Punjab government had recovered 201 cars.

Bu the chie justice sad that they should know which officials can use these cars as millions of rupees are spent on their upkeep. The chief justice said the extra cars which are not being utilised should be sold and the money be used for some greater cause.