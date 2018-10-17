SC tells phone companies…: No additional charges on postpaid connections too

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday barred cellular companies from levying additional charges on postpaid connections too, according to Geo News report.

A three-member SC bench was hearing the case, while the additional attorney general requested the court to grant more time to submit a response.

Advocate General Ahmad Awais apprised the court that the Punjab government was incurring a loss of Rs2 billion per month due to the additional charges non-payment. The Sindh advocate general added that the provincial government was also incurring a loss of Rs1 billion per month.

In response, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said the court was aware of the losses incurred by the provinces. “If you stop charging commission, these losses can be reduced,” he remarked. He further advised the provinces to curb corruption. The top judge criticised the excessive service charges billed to the consumer.