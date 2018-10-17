Punjab Assembly budget speech: PML-N resorts to uproar, scuffle, vandalism

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly plunged into complete disorder after a scuffle broke out between the treasury and opposition MPAs during the budget speech of Finance Minister Hashmi Jawan Bakht.

The PA session, held on Tuesday during which the finance minister presented the budget for the fiscal year 2018-19, witnessed one of the most tense days for years when the MPAs from both sides indulged in brawl and threw budget books towards one another. The furniture and other material of the Punjab Assembly was also damaged by the opposition, which was protesting the arrest of opposition leader in National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

From the very outset, the session witnessed severe tension after opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz was not allowed to speak to lodge his protest over the arrest of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

After the Punjab Assembly speaker refused to give floor to Hamza Shahbaz, the opposition members stood up on their seats, and some of them surrounded the chair of Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The PML-N, whose individual strength in the House of 371 is nearing 170 now, played the role of a very tough opposition during the budget speech, and its members chanted vociferous slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan like “Go Niazi Go, Chor, Daku and Donkey Raja Ki Sarkar Nae Chalay Gi”.

When the finance minister started the speech, the PML-N MPAs started marching towards him as well as the chair and in order to block their way, the PTI legislators also moved forward, which eventually led to the scuffle between two sides.

The brawl between the two MPAs started when Tariq Masih Gill and Mian Naveed of the PML-N, in order to move towards the speaker and finance minister, were resisted by the ruling party legislators.