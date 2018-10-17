Model Town killings: DSPs, inspector among 116 cops removed from posts

LAHORE: The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab has removed 116 police officers including DSPs, inspectors and the investigation officer from their posts in connection with the Model Town killings investigation.

According to police sources, all these officials have been directed to report to the Police Lines for further orders.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has been demanding suspension of these policemen for a fair investigation.

Earlier, four SPs and other senior officials have already been transferred to other districts as part of the probe into the killing of 14 people by alleged police firing during an anti-encroachment operation in Model Town area of Lahore.