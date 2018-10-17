14 Iran security personnel abducted on Pakistan border

TEHRAN: Fourteen Iranian security personnel, including Revolutionary Guards intelligence officers, were abducted on the volatile south eastern border with Pakistan on Tuesday, state media reported.

The Guards blamed “terrorist groups that are guided and supported by foreign forces” for the abductions and demanded action by the Pakistani authorities to help locate the captive troops.

The force was “abducted between 4 am and 5 am in the Lulakdan area of the border by a terrorist group,” the official IRNA news agency said.

Lulakdan is a small village 150 kilometres (about 90 miles) southeast of Zahedan, capital of the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan. The abduction was carried out by “infiltrators linked to anti-revolutionary groups,” the Guards said in a statement on their website.