October 17, 2018
MA
Mansoor Ahmad
October 17, 2018

Rs2,026b Punjab budget: Loans for farmers, Sehat Card, health insurance

By News desk

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Tuesday presented Rs 2,026 billion budget, curtailing the development allocation to Rs 238 billion to ensure a surplus of Rs 147.8 billion at the federal government’s request.

The revised development budget for 2017-18 was Rs 579 billion that was Rs 341 billion higher than this year. The decline in development expenditure, according to the executive summary of white paper on Budget 2018-19, was inevitable because the current expenditure of Punjab government increased sharply in 2018-19. On top of that the Punjab government accepted the direction of the federal government to ensure a budget surplus of Rs147.8 billion so that the federal deficit could be contained.

It may be mentioned that this request was made to other provinces as well. It is unlikely that Balochistan and Sindh would accede to this request as these provinces are ruled by other parties. The first budget was devoid of many public appeasing schemes like the laptops for students, taxis for youth or subsidised tractors for farmers.

The Punjab government would get Rs 1,276.3 billion as its share from the federal divisible pool and Rs 25 billion as federal transfers. This amount would hardly cover the current expenditure of Rs 1,264.49 billion. This means that the province would have to create its own resources for development. According to the Punjab finance minister, the province would be able generate Rs 276 billion from provincial taxes and Rs 100 billion as non-tax revenue.

