Govt eager to hold Youth Games with help of POA

ISLAMABAD: The government is keen to hold the 1st National Youth Games in coordination with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in the upcoming winter season in an effort to spot talent and give budding youth the much-needed international exposure.

Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Jamil Ahmed told ‘The News’ that the decision to this effect was taken during a meeting with Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan on Tuesday in Islamabad.

“The POA delegation headed by Arif Hasan was asked to submit the details about Games’ hosting within a week so that we would start moving towards hosting the event,” secretary IPC said.

Jamil added that under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special instruction, it has been decided to work for the promotion of sports at grassroots level.

“We are to hold National Games or Youth Games during the upcoming season. The main aim of the Games is to improve the base of sports and to pick the talent at the right age,” he said.

For the first time the Games would be held in coordination with the POA.

Earlier, twice the government has organised the event with taking federations and the POA into confidence.

When ‘The News’ approached POA president, he praised the government’s initiative, saying that such a venture would be a big step forward.

“What I suggested to the secretary IPC that since National Games have already been allotted to Quetta, Youth Games can be staged. We should start hosting games at district and provincial level first and then go on to hold All Pakistan Youth Games in March 2019. That way we would be in a position to pick the best talent starting from district. These steps would also help spot the talent from every nook and corner of the country.”

Arif hoped that such an initiative would bring changes in the sports system where picking talent at the right age would be easier.

Secretary IPC also praised POA officials’ attitude, saying that it would not be easier to work for the promotion of sports without taking stakeholders into confidence. “It is important to take along all the stakeholders when working for a particular cause. The POA delegation was very positive on sports promotion in the country.”

During the meeting, athletes’ welfare projects including recently evolved athletes insurance also came under discussion. “There is a need to protect athletes and the players. Recently adopted insurance policy is step forward in this direction.”

The IPC delegation was also invited to visit POA House in Lahore where special briefing will be arranged for them.