Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt eager to hold Youth Games with help of POA

ISLAMABAD: The government is keen to hold the 1st National Youth Games in coordination with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in the upcoming winter season in an effort to spot talent and give budding youth the much-needed international exposure.

Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Jamil Ahmed told ‘The News’ that the decision to this effect was taken during a meeting with Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan on Tuesday in Islamabad.

“The POA delegation headed by Arif Hasan was asked to submit the details about Games’ hosting within a week so that we would start moving towards hosting the event,” secretary IPC said.

Jamil added that under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special instruction, it has been decided to work for the promotion of sports at grassroots level.

“We are to hold National Games or Youth Games during the upcoming season. The main aim of the Games is to improve the base of sports and to pick the talent at the right age,” he said.

For the first time the Games would be held in coordination with the POA.

Earlier, twice the government has organised the event with taking federations and the POA into confidence.

When ‘The News’ approached POA president, he praised the government’s initiative, saying that such a venture would be a big step forward.

“What I suggested to the secretary IPC that since National Games have already been allotted to Quetta, Youth Games can be staged. We should start hosting games at district and provincial level first and then go on to hold All Pakistan Youth Games in March 2019. That way we would be in a position to pick the best talent starting from district. These steps would also help spot the talent from every nook and corner of the country.”

Arif hoped that such an initiative would bring changes in the sports system where picking talent at the right age would be easier.

Secretary IPC also praised POA officials’ attitude, saying that it would not be easier to work for the promotion of sports without taking stakeholders into confidence. “It is important to take along all the stakeholders when working for a particular cause. The POA delegation was very positive on sports promotion in the country.”

During the meeting, athletes’ welfare projects including recently evolved athletes insurance also came under discussion. “There is a need to protect athletes and the players. Recently adopted insurance policy is step forward in this direction.”

The IPC delegation was also invited to visit POA House in Lahore where special briefing will be arranged for them.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral