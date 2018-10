QUAID-I-AZAM CUP: Ton-up Saud helps PTV defeat ZTBL

RAWALPINDI: Talented Saud Shakeel (104) and Abdul Razzaq (60 not out) helped PTV beat ZTBL by 95 runs in the Quaid-i-Azam One-Day Cup match here at Pindi Stadium Tuesday.

Saud’s century helped PTV raise 304-7 in 50 overs with ZTBL managing 209 all out in response. Saud hit 12 fours in his innings that came off 107 balls. Razzaq in his usual style smashed three fours and three sixes during his unbeaten knock.

Muhammad Irfan Jr. (4-36) and Waleed Malik (3-38) then restricted ZTBL to 209 all out. Shakeel Ansar (69) was the top scorer for ZTBL.

Brief scores: PTV 304-7 in 50 overs (Saud Shakeel 104, Abdul Razzaq 60 not out, Nihal Mansoor 38; Raza Ali Dar 2-38, Muhamamd Ali 2-69). ZTBL 209 all out in 45 overs (Shakeel Ansar 69 Shahrukh Ali 38; Muhammad Irfan Jr. 4-36, Waleed Malik 3-38, Sami Ullah 2-32). Result: PTV won by 95 runs.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Rawalpindi Region 279-6 in 50 overs (Zeeshan Malik 149, Asif Ali 34 not out; Saad Nasim 2-50, Hassan Qadir 2-72). Lahore Region Blues 250 all out in overs (Saad Nasim 51, Hassan Qadir 35; Muhammad Ismail 4-50, Muhammad Nawaz 2-42). Result: Rawalpindi won by 29 runs.

At Multan Stadium, Multan: Multan 223-9 in 50 overs (Imran Rafiq 85, Hasnain Bukhari 53 not out; Muhammad Sami 2-42, Faraz Ahmed 2-42). Karachi Region Whites 220 all out in 44.1 overs (Saad Ali 82, Khurram Manzoor 60; Ghulam Rehman 3-51, Saddam Afridi 3-52, Hassnain Bukhari 2-19, Waziq Habibullah 2-51). Result: Multan won by 3 runs.

At Marghzar Ground, Islamabad: SSGCL 391-7 in 50 overs (Sami Aslam 114, Awais Zia 77, Ammad Aslam 55; Sadaf Mehdi 3-78, Arshad Iqbal 2-73). Wapda 292-3 in 39 overs (Salman Butt 121 not out, Riffatullah 79; Usman Shinwari 1-42, Usama Basharat 1-63, Ziaul Haq 1-82). Result: Wapda won by 11 runs on DSL.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Fata Region 214 all out 48.5 in overs (Rehan Afridi 59, Muhammad Arif 31; Zaid Alam 3-29, Haris Bashir 3-33, Waqas Ahmed 3-57). Lahore Region Whites 215-6 in 41.1 overs (Zainul Hasnain 57, Nauman Anwar 40; Abdul Rauf 4-42). Result: Lahore Region Whites won by 4 wickets.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: HBL 269-8 in 50 overs (Rameez Aziz 43, Sajjad Ali 36; Bilawal Bhatti 2-44, Rahat Ali 2-54, Musa Khan 2-70). SNGPL 205-6 in 40 overs (Raees Ahmed 57 not out, Adnan Akmal 52; Khurram Shahzad 2-36, Abdul Rehman 2-39). Result: HBL won by 2 runs on DLS.

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad Region 288-8 in 50 overs (Imad Wasim 104, Faizan Riaz 60, Shahzad Azan Rana 40 not out; Akmal Khan 3-66, Muhammad Ilyas 2-50, Imran Khan Jr. 2-71). Peshawar Region: 173 all out in 36.3 overs (Nabi Gul 78, Sajid Khan 28; Farmanullah 4-12, Shahzad Azam 2-19). Result: Islamabad won by 115 runs.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: KRL 252 all out in 49.4 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 116, Saif Badar 68; Muhammad Azam 3-40, Mushtaq Ahmed Kulhoro 2-22, Ghulam Mudassar 2-54). NBP 253-4 in 46.4 overs (Rameez Raja 53, Kamran Ghulam 51 not out; Shoaib Ahmed 3-37). Result: NBP won by 6 wickets.