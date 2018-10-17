Drastic cut in budget for agriculture, allied departments

LAHORE: The PTI’s Punjab government has drastically reduced development budget of agriculture and allied sector, which is mainstay of the provincial economy.

The Agriculture Department’s development budget for the financial year 2018-19 has been slashed by one third if compared with the last fiscal outlay. The provincial government earmarked just Rs 7.0 billion ongoing fiscal against last years budget of Rs 21 billion.

As per vision for the sector growth, provincial government wants to transform Punjab's Agriculture into a market driven, diversified and sustainable sector through integrated technologies, transparency & value for money. The main goals include raising the growth rate of agriculture sector from existing 3.4 per cent to 7.0 per cent, transforming Agriculture Department into a strong ICT-led farmer-centric institution, improving crop productivity and diversity, improving service delivery to farmers with access to evidence-based and diagnostic-driven services, mobilizing private investment of PKR 75 billion in Agriculture sector.

The objectives of allocating provincial budget for agriculture sector has been described as to bring paradigm shift from industrial agriculture to diversified agro ecological systems, increase the supply and quality of agricultural crops, reducing cost of production through direct transfer of subsidies to targeted farmers. The government also wants to enhance resilience of smallholder farmers to natural disasters through Crop Insurance. The provincial government also expresses emphasis on decreasing in oil seed import bill through boosting local production.

Irrigation Department: Irrigation sectors total outlay for the year 2018-19 has been planned as Rs.19.5 Billion against last year’s allocation of Rs 41.03 billion, showing almost reduction of half the amount. Irrigation sectors allocation constitutes 8.12 per cent of the core ADP (2018-19).

Planned outlays for development in the sector in years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 are Rs.19.5 Billion, Rs.54.990 Billion and Rs.35.903 Billion respectively. In overall, the 143 Nos. schemes included in MTDF 2018-19 (comprising 123 on-going and 20 new schemes) have been targeted to be executed during 2018-19 with an allocation of Rs. 18.826 Billion (96.5%) for on-going and Rs.0.674 Billion (3.5 c/o) to new schemes.

Total 37 schemes (33 on-going and 4 new) have been proposed to complete during 2018-19. Out of the total Rs.19.5 Billion budget for Irrigation sector, Rs.7.232 Billion is foreign funding component that has been allocated for 11 No. of on-going schemes.

Irrigation sector under province's medium term development framework (MTDF) and annual development plans covers the programs and projects relating to irrigation, drainage, groundwater, flood protection / management and small dams sub-sectors.

Irrigated agriculture is the major determinant of economic growth potential of the province, as it accounts for 26 % of the GDP and caters fpr over 40 % of the province's work force. Over 90 % of agricultural output in Punjab comes from farmlands irrigated by one of the largest contiguous irrigation systems in the world.

The colossal irrigation conveyance network in Punjab is serving 21 million acres (8.4 million hectare) cultivable command area with cropping intensities generally exceeding 120%. The vast irrigation system in the province, however, faces major irrigation and drainage challenges with serious economic, environmental and social implications. Hydraulic infrastructure has deteriorated and large deficits in operation &maintenance (O&M) have led to sub-optimal service delivery levels, characterized by low water conveyance efficiencies and inequitable water deliveries.

Replacement cost for Punjab Irrigation infrastructure including barrages and conveyance network is estimated as Rs. 1600 billion whereas estimated cost for rehabilitation and deferred maintenance needs around Rs. 200 billion. Consequently, development goals for the sector encompass rehabilitation, improvement and modernization of irrigation network and allied infrastructure along with system-wide institutional reforms aiming to enhance reliability, adequacy and timeliness of irrigation supplies ensuring system's integrity and sustainability through improved management and service delivery levels.

Food Department: The provincial development budget for the Food Department has also been reduced to Rs 200 million from last year’s outlay of Rs 500 million. With this expenditure, provincial government wants to ensure Food Security & Safety for the inhabitants of the Punjab Province through provision of essential food stuff at affordable prices & safe guard the interest of wheat growers through support price.

The objectives of budgetary allocation are to increase storage capacity by construction of silos, change the trend of storage from bag to bulk, involvement of private sector for storage of wheat, ultimately reducing the storage of wheat upto the strategic reserve of 2 MMT, implementation of Food Safety Rules through Punjab Food Authority, enhance food storage to the optimal level, develop bulk wheat handling and transportation system on PPP mode to reduce supply chain cost, mapping existing storage facilities, flour mills and end user concentration to reduce supply chain cost and ensure better facility location planning, inventory and warehouse management of the grain handling system to ensure smooth supply of flour to the public at affordable prices, introduction of modem and more efficient technologies in wheat storage in bulk like wheat fortify, ensuring food safety, quality and checking of adulteration through Punjab Food Authority.

Food Subsidy: The provincial government however increases allocation for subsidy on wheat to PKR 32.5 Billion in FY 2018-19 from an allocation of PKR 15.0 Billion during the last financial year. The increase represents a major adjustment to financial allocations in budget to cover the actual cost of subsidy on food provided by the Government. In the past, this cost was not fully provided for in budget due to which the gap between borrowing for Food Account of the Government and the value of wheat stock was increasing.

Livestock Department: The provincial development budget for the Livestock Department also cut to Rs 2.0 billion from last years allocation of Rs 9.54 billion. The provincial government wants to ensure sustainable livestock sector development to ensure food security, enhanced competitiveness, quality life of stakeholders with exportable surplus. Its objectives include promoting productivity by improving genetic potential of livestock, encourage the livestock farmers and demonstrate greater efficiency and better returns for adoption of improved methods of animal husbandry and enhancing the quantity and nutritional quality of feed and fodder supplies.

The strategic interventions include establishment of Training Centre for Biologics at UVAS, RAVI Campus Pattoki, establishment of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Bahawalpur, in-service training facility of advance veterinary education and professional development for veterinary professionals, establishment of Export Facilitation Center for Livestock & Poultry industry (EFCLP) at UVAS, Lahore, production enhancement through Rehabilitation & Mechanization of Livestock Farms Jahangirabad, Rakh Mahni & 205-TDA, genetic Improvement of Nucleus Herds of Nili Ravi Buffalo at LESs and CRC under BRI, Pattoki, revamping and rehabilitation of Veterinary hospitals/ Dispensaries In District Vehari, Khanewal, Multan And Faisalabad and revamping of Semen Production Units Qadirabad & karaniwala.