Resolve Kashmir issue, Pakistan asks UN

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has told the UN that its decolonisation agenda would remain incomplete without settling the Kashmir dispute on the basis of Security Council resolutions that pledged the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

"Unless this pledge (to the Kashmiris) is kept, this will continue to represent the most persistent failure of the United Nations," Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said in a speech to the General Assembly's Special Political and Decolonisation (Fourth) Committee on Monday.

India, she said, had deployed hundreds of thousands of troops in Indian occupied Kashmir, unleashing a reign of terror along with employing the most brutal violence to deny the Kashmiris their right to self-determination. “Human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir have now been documented in the report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as well,” the Pakistani envoy pointed out. "The right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination has been recognised and promised to them by the UN Security Council, and by both India and Pakistan," Lodhi told delegates from around the world.