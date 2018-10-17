Three terrorists nabbed

LAHORE: CTD Gujranwala arrested three terrorists belonging to the TTP and recovered explosives from their possession. The arrested terrorists were identified as Ismael, Kashif Yousaf and Mohammad Safdar. They were planning near Puli Stop, Dental College, to launch an attack on a sensitive installation when the CTD team arrested them. A case under Sections 4/5 ESA, 7 ATA has been registered in CTD Police Station.