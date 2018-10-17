Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

National

Mehtab Haider
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Regulatory duty imposed on 570 items

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday slapped Regulatory Duty on import of 570 items from range of 5 to 90 percent in the aftermath of enactment of revised supplementary finance act on which the president granted its assent.

The FBR imposed regulatory duty on vehicles, SIM cards with rate of 5 percent, wheat 60 percent , cotton yarn 5 percent, betel leaves Rs400/kg and many others imported food items and dairy products. The regulatory duty has been imposed on import of pistol, firearms and other items in the range of 20 to 25 percent.

A statutory regulatory order (SRO) issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) states that the regulatory duty has been imposed on 570 items as 70 percent duty has been slapped on the import of used cars and jeeps from 1801cc to 3000cc and above.

The regulatory duty has also been imposed on the import of electronic items, woven fabrics, ceramic items, paper and paper board, bars/rods and iron products. It has also been imposed on the import of new vehicles, mini-vans and sports vehicles.

The regulatory duty shall not be levied on the following: Imports under SRO 678 (1)/2004 dated the 7thAugust, 2004; (b) import under Chapter 99 of First Schedule of the Customs Act, 1969 (IV of 1969); (c) import under Fifth Schedule to the Customs Act, 1969 (IV of 1969), excluding serial no 22 of Table to Part I, serial numbers 4,6,11,12,13,14,99,100, 101 and 102 of the Table to Part-III, serial numbers 3 and 7 of Table-A, serial numbers 1, 2, 3, 29 to 33, 35 to 42 of Table-B, and serial numbers 27 and 28 of Table-C to Part VII of the said schedule, subject to fulfilment of conditions laid therein; (d) import under sub chapters 3 and 7 of chapter XII and chapter XV of Customs Rules, 2001; (e) import under Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Oriented Units Rules, 2008; (f) import under Temporary Importation Scheme vide S.R.O. 492(1)/2009, dated the 13th June, 2009; (g) Import of HRC by manufacturers of CRC under Sr. No.5 of S.R.O.565(1)/2006 dated the 5th June, 2006; (h) import of special steel round bars and rods of non-alloy steel exceeding diameter 75 mm (PCT code 7214.9990) by the seamless pipes manufacturers registered under the Sales Tax Act, 1990; (i) import of grain and non-grain oriented electrical steel sheets (PCT codes 7225.1100, 7225.1900, 7226.1100 and 7226.1900) under Sr. Nos. 6, 7 and 8 of S.R.O.565(1)/2006 dated 5th June, 2006; (j) import of Sliver cans and lollipop sticks (PCT code 3926.9099); (k) parts/inputs (PCT codes 3926.9099, 4016.9990, 8415.9012, 8415.9021, 8415.9091 and 8544.4990) if imported by vendors of automotive OEM sector; (I) import of Rubber Apron & Cots (PCT code 4016.9990); (m) import of vehicles (CBU) by new entrants, as enumerated vide Sr.1, Table-III of SRO 656(1)/2006, in terms of Auto Development Policy; and (n) import under PCT codes 1202.4200 and 1517.9000, by registered manufacturers of food and confectionary industry; and rate of RD on import of CKD/SKD kits, of home appliances, mentioned in the table, and of which Kits are not specified separately therein, shall be 10 percent.

For the purpose of levy of regulatory duty under this notification, the value of vehicles (PCT Code 87.03) having bullet proofing and other security features shall be the same as determined under SRO No.1121 (1)/2007, dated 17th November, 2007.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral