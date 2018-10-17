Rs5b for ongoing mega projects

LAHORE: Continuing the projects initiated in the previous regime, the new government has earmarked Rs 5 billion for several mega projects under the head of urban development in the budget 2018-19.

The government will spend Rs 4609 million, which was 92 per cent of the total allocation for 123 ongoing schemes while only 8 per cent, Rs 391 million, was allocated for 48 new schemes for the financial year 2018-19.

The budgetary allocation for urban planning in 2013-14 was Rs 13.822 billion, which was revised to Rs 47 billion and Rs 41 billion were released out of which Rs 36 billion (89 per cent) were utilised, in 2014-15 the government released Rs 38 billion for urban development, out of which, Rs 35 billion were utilised, which was 91 per cent. In 2015-16, the government released Rs 17 billion for urban development and, out of it, almost 82 per cent was utilised, in 2016-17 the budget for urban development was again raised to Rs 21 billion, out of which, Rs 19 billion (94 per cent) were utilised and in 2017-18, the government released Rs 21 billion for urban development and 92 per cent of the amount was utilised.

Strategic initiatives under ADP 2018-19 included installation of waste water treatment plant for the Mehmood Booti, Shahdara and Shadbagh areas, at an estimated cost of RS 44.102 billion, construction of surface water treatment plant at BRBD Canal near Ravi Syphon at an estimated cost of Rs 23 billion, construction of waste water treatment plant at Babu Sabu, Lahore, at an estimated cost of Rs 33.7 billion, construction of waste water treatment plant, including waste water channel, in Multan at an estimated cost of Rs 25 billion, construction of outfall sewer and sewage treatment plant in Rawalpindi at an estimated cost of Rs 20 billion, construction of waste water treatment plant near main drain in Gujranwala at an estimated cost of Rs 15 billion, development of new economic city at a cost of Rs 10 billion, construction of waste water treatment plant in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 14.5 billion, land acquisition for construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road at a cost of Rs 6 billion, installation of water meters in five major cities for water conservation and launch of sprinkler irrigation system in major parks of Lahore, costing Rs 930 million.

The ongoing schemes in Lahore include establishment of nice sports complexes, construction of flyover at Shaukat Khannam Hospital, widening of Aik Moriya Pull, installation of 105 filtration plants, storm water drainage system from Haji Camp to the Ravi River, development of green corridor/recreational area along the railway track from Shahdara to Raiwind, establishment of new park in Shalimar Town, establishment of new park near Attari Saroba, construction of Bab-e-Pakistan, installation of fancy lights at multiple places in Lahore and development of bird aviary at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

The new schemes approved for Lahore include construction of a road from Expo Center to Bahria Town, improvement of parking arrangements at Lahore Zoo and The Mall, installation of surface water treatment plant and installation of three waste water treatment plants.