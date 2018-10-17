ADP stands at Rs238b after 59pc cut

LAHORE: The PTI’s Punjab government has cut down the Annual Development Program (ADP) by almost 59 per cent by allocating Rs 238 billion for the remaining three quarters of the current financial year 2018-19.

The PML-N Punjab government had specified Rs 635 billion for the ADP, which was later revised at Rs 579 billion in the previous financial year.

Out of the total ADP of Rs 238 billion, 39 per cent amount has been specified for social sectors, 28 per cent for infrastructure development, 17 per cent for services sectors, 8 per cent for production sector, 4 per cent for special programmes/initiatives and 4 percent other sectors.

For the social sector, an amount of Rs 93 billion have been allocated which include Rs 32.8 billion for education, the details of which Rs 25 billion for school education, Rs 5 billion for higher education, Rs 1 billion for special education, Rs 1.8 billion for literacy and non-formal and basic education and Rs 2 billion for sports and youth affairs.

Similarly, Rs 33 billion have been allocated for health and family planning with the bifurcation of Rs 16 billion each for primary and secondary healthcare and specialised health and medical education, whereas Rs 1 billion for population welfare. Moreover, a significant amount of Rs 20.5 has been allocated for water supply and sanitation, and Rs 4.635 billion for Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD). As many as Rs 550 million have been allocated for social welfare and Rs 115 million for women development.

Keeping in view the importance of infrastructure development, the provincial government has specified Rs 66 billion for this sector. As many as Rs 29.5 billion have been allocated for roads, Rs 19.5 billion for irrigation, Rs 5 billion for energy, Rs 7 billion for public buildings and Rs 5 billion for urban development.

In the current fiscal year, Rs 19.75 billion have been allocated for the production sector, including Rs 7 billion for agriculture, Rs. 2 billion for forestry, Rs 250 million each for wildlife and fisheries, Rs 200 million for food, Rs 2 billion for livestock and dairy development, Rs 7.4 billion for industries including skill development, Rs 250 million for mines and minerals and Rs 400 million for tourism.

Moreover, Rs 39.3 billion have been allocated for services sector, out of which Rs 34.5 billion are specified for transport and mass transit (it includes Rs 33 billion for Orange Line Metro Train), Rs 3.5 billion for governance and information technology, Rs 300 million for labour and human development and Rs 1 billion for emergency services (1122).

For other sectors, a total of Rs 9.150 billion have been allocated with bifurcation of Rs 1.2 billion for environment, Rs 7 billion for planning and development and PSDF, Rs 200 million each for information and culture and archaeology, Rs 500 million for human rights and minority affairs, and Rs 50 million for auqaf and religious affairs. Furthermore, Rs 10.2 billion have been allocated for special programme/initiatives and NDRMF.

Meanwhile, 19 new projects have been allocated in the ADP of fiscal year 2018-19, with a handsome amount earmarked for some ongoing schemes.

The important schemes include establishment of three world-class universities, model colleges, Insaf Programme for Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, provision of clean water for healthy life, reconstruction of 700 dilapidated schools, construction of buildings for shelter-less schools, establishment of 44 degree colleges, training for 23,578 primary and 4000 higher secondary teachers, skill training to 550,000 youth and integrated reproductive maternal, newborn and child health and nutrition programme.

In the current fiscal year, health insurance programme would be expanded to across the province with an estimated cost of Rs 4 billion. For provision of clean water for healthy life, an amount of Rs 5 billion has been earmarked, while Insaf Programme for Rural Water supply and Sanitation gets Rs 5 billion.

Integrated Reproductive maternal, newborn and child health programme would be continued in the current fiscal year with the allocated amount increased from Rs 1 billion to Rs 2 billion. Revamping of 25 district headquarters and 100 tehsil headquarters hospitals would also be continued with the allocated of Rs 1.5 billion, while Rs 177 million have reserved for construction of buildings for 90 shelter-less schools.

Similarly, Rs 900 million have been allocated for reconstruction of 700 dilapidated school buildings, Rs 310 million for training of 23,578 primary teachers, 4000 higher secondary school teachers, Rs 1.1 billion for completion of ongoing scheme for the establishment of 44 degree colleges, Rs 1 billion for 134,000 scholarships for deserving students through Punjab Education Endowment Fund and Rs 20 million for establishment of model colleges along with transformation of colleges with BS four-year programme as a new initiative.

Three world-class universities would be established in the north, central and southern Punjab and Rs 100 million have been earmarked for the feasibility purposes. Moreover, 645 community physical infrastructure units for livelihood enhancement would constructed under Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Fund with the estimated cost of Rs 7.566 billion and Rs 400 million have been allocated for the current fiscal year. For the provision of skill training to 550,000 youth, Rs 433 million has been specified under Punjab Skill Development Programme.

Moreover, an amount of Rs 4 billion has been earmarked for acquisition of land for establishment of Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate Faisalabad, while total estimated cost of the project is Rs 6.3 billion. Furthermore, Rs 300 million has been allocated for Progressing Punjab by Entrepreneurial Development of SMEs, while total estimated cost of the project is Rs 6 billion.

National Flood Protection Programme-IV would be continued with the allocation of Rs 10.109 billion. The other two development schemes include afforestation of blank areas in irrigated plantations and umbrella programme for uplifting of road network and connectivity in Punjab.