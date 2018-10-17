Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

National

SA
Shahab Ansari
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Archeology budget decreased

LAHORE: With a vision to protect the existing heritage of Punjab through archeological explorations, conservation, preservation and exhibition of material, artifacts and sites, the Punjab government has allocated Rs.200 million in the budget 2018-19 for Archeology, with a staggering decrease of Rs. 250 million as compared to the budgetary allocations of the previous year 2017-018. In the budget allocations for Rs.200 million for the year 2018-19, a sum of Rs.173.487 will be spent on the ongoing Schemes, while Rs.26.513 million has been earmarked for the New Schemes in the budget 2018-19 for Archeology. The new initiatives in fiscal year 2018-19, as cited by the Punjab government, include Preservation & Restoration of Tomb of Nadira Begum, Conservation and Restoration of Shrine of Shah Hussain Saddo Zai at Multan, Horticulture Renovation/ Development of Garden Areas of Archeological Sites and Monuments Lahore (Shalimar Garden, Jehangir’s Tomb, & Budho’s Tomb etc.) and Preservation & Restoration of Tomb of Abu Hanifa at Uch Sharif District Bahawalpur. The new schemes to be initiated in the fiscal year 2018-19 will get Rs.26.513 million and they include Horticulture Renovation/Development of Garden Areas of Archeological Sites and Monuments Lahore(Shalamar Garden, Jahangir’s Tomb, & Budho’s Tomb etc) with Rs.15 million, Conservation & Restoration of Shrine of Shah Hussain Saddo Zai at Multan with 4 million, Preservation & Restoration of Tomb of Abu Hanifa at Uch District Bahawalpur with Rs.3.513 and Preservation & Restoration of Tomb of Nadira begum with Rs.4million.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral