Archeology budget decreased

LAHORE: With a vision to protect the existing heritage of Punjab through archeological explorations, conservation, preservation and exhibition of material, artifacts and sites, the Punjab government has allocated Rs.200 million in the budget 2018-19 for Archeology, with a staggering decrease of Rs. 250 million as compared to the budgetary allocations of the previous year 2017-018. In the budget allocations for Rs.200 million for the year 2018-19, a sum of Rs.173.487 will be spent on the ongoing Schemes, while Rs.26.513 million has been earmarked for the New Schemes in the budget 2018-19 for Archeology. The new initiatives in fiscal year 2018-19, as cited by the Punjab government, include Preservation & Restoration of Tomb of Nadira Begum, Conservation and Restoration of Shrine of Shah Hussain Saddo Zai at Multan, Horticulture Renovation/ Development of Garden Areas of Archeological Sites and Monuments Lahore (Shalimar Garden, Jehangir’s Tomb, & Budho’s Tomb etc.) and Preservation & Restoration of Tomb of Abu Hanifa at Uch Sharif District Bahawalpur. The new schemes to be initiated in the fiscal year 2018-19 will get Rs.26.513 million and they include Horticulture Renovation/Development of Garden Areas of Archeological Sites and Monuments Lahore(Shalamar Garden, Jahangir’s Tomb, & Budho’s Tomb etc) with Rs.15 million, Conservation & Restoration of Shrine of Shah Hussain Saddo Zai at Multan with 4 million, Preservation & Restoration of Tomb of Abu Hanifa at Uch District Bahawalpur with Rs.3.513 and Preservation & Restoration of Tomb of Nadira begum with Rs.4million.