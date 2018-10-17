Mobile phones not to be blocked after 20th: minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A delegation of All Pakistan Mobile Union held a meeting with Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar Tuesday. Hammad assured the delegation the government will not block the handsets and also allow them to continue trade in used mobile phones from other countries after law amendment for the particular trade. A government official said the decision of cellular handsets IMEI blocking is being postponed.
ISLAMABAD: A delegation of All Pakistan Mobile Union held a meeting with Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar Tuesday. Hammad assured the delegation the government will not block the handsets and also allow them to continue trade in used mobile phones from other countries after law amendment for the particular trade. A government official said the decision of cellular handsets IMEI blocking is being postponed.
Comments