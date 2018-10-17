Wed October 17, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2018

People have lost trust in PTI govt: Marriyum

LAHORE: The PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the panic spread by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in his latest press conference is a clear indication that the PTI government would soon announce raise in electricity prices.

The party spokesperson said the PTI government was panicky after facing the anger of voters in October 14 by-elections. “People have lost all trust in the PTI government and therefore there was no need for the government to take the people into confidence,” she said in a press statement Tuesday. “The government is about to announce raise in electricity prices and that is why they have started spreading lies and deceit among the masses” she added. “In the first 52 days of its tenure, the PTI government has done nothing except telling lies and spreading rumors”. She said the government dropped ‘inflation bomb’ on the masses and destroyed social life in the country. The government will now further pollute the social and political life by telling lies in order to justify its decision to raise electricity prices. In total contrast with the sharp price hike and inflation during the PTI government, the government of former premier Nawaz Sharif was the only obstacle in the way of inflation. Nawaz ensured availability of electricity and other necessities of life for the common man at the lowest price in the market. The moment he was ousted from power, the price hike bomb was dropped on the people of Pakistan. Nawaz government gave comprehensive power project package for improving electricity supply situation in the country and to make cheap electricity available to the people. She said they would welcome the government to take the PML-N power projects to the NAB for investigation, but the NAB should also investigate 350 ghost dams supposedly constructed by the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She asked when the government would take the Rs70 billion failed metro project of the PTI government and mining contracts awarded to Jahangir Tareen in the KP to the National Accountability Bureau.

