FIR registered against US Consulate staff member

KARACHI: The South Zone Police on Tuesday registered a case against the staff member of the American consulate after she hit and wounded a motorcyclist late on Monday night.

The police had lodged an FIR No. 60/18 under sections 379 and 337 G for reckless driving and injuring a person against a female driver. According to Civil Lines SHO Arshad Janjua, the woman, namely Elizabeth Don is a staff member at the US Consulate and the case was registered against her on behalf of the injured motorcyclist, Jabbar Hussain. The SHO Janjua further said no arrest was made as further investigation is underway. Jabbar was also released from the hospital after first aid.

The motorcyclist was injured after being hit by a US consulate vehicle in Karachi late on Monday night. The Police officials said the accident occurred near the PIDC flyover after which passers-by surrounded the vehicle. The motorcyclist, who received injuries to his foot, was shifted to hospital. Police officials said a foreigner lady was driving the vehicle abandoned the vehicle and left.