Wed October 17, 2018
National

MH
Munawar Hasan
October 17, 2018

Major cut in development budget for energy dept

LAHORE: The PTI provincial government has reduced development budget (2018-19) for the energy sector o Rs 5.0 billion, which is almost half the amount allocated last year.

Against last year’s development budget of Rs 9.0 billion, only Rs 5.0 billion have been allocated for the ongoing financial year. Punjab, being the biggest consumer of energy among all the provinces, is currently facing several challenges in energy sector. There is a dire need of creating different institutions to undertake development projects in Public and Private sector not only for energy generation but also for the energy conservation. Together, the Federal and Provincial Governments are synergizing their efforts to cope up with the growing energy shortages by installing several mega power projects and focusing on promoting the culture of Energy Conservation.

Energy Department aims at fully utilizing the indigenous energy resources that Punjab is blessed with, including solar, hydel, bio-mass, wind and coal to meet the energy requirement of the Province. The Department has also established dedicated companies / attached bodies to work in the specific areas and energy sector projects.

