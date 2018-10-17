People to be empowered in new LG system: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister’s 100 days agenda is an organised initiative for the prosperity of the country. He said that work has been completed to devolve the local bodies at the grassroots. People will be empowered in the new local government system, he added.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting on Tuesday to review progress on 100 days agenda of the PTI government.

A detailed briefing was given to the participants about 15 points relating to the province.

Adviser to the prime minister, Arbab Shehzad, expressed his satisfaction over the progress made on 100 days agenda and said that the agenda was being promoted speedily in the province. Timely steps are being taken and it is expected that all targets will be achieved within the timeframe.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister’s 100 days agenda is an organised initiative for the prosperity of the country. He said that work has been completed to devolve the local bodies at the grassroots. People will be empowered in the new local government system, he added. The police reforms agenda will also be completed to make police force the public servant. He informed that a committee has been constituted for civil service reforms and another committee has been constituted for departmental reorganisation and austerity purposes. He said a provincial level committee will be constituted to make southern Punjab a separate province and its members will be nominated during the ongoing budget session.

Meanwhile, the reforms process is going on speedily in education and health sectors and the scope of health card will be extended to every district of the province. He said that creation of new job opportunities is made part of the agenda and work is being done on labour and industrial policies. New areas will be developed to promote tourism in the province, he added.

He said that agriculture and livestock sectors have tremendous potentials and farmers will get numerous facilities. He disclosed that work relating to provincial water plan will be completed soon as clean drinking water is the right of every citizen. The PTI government is finalising a composite plan to provide clean drinking water to the people, he added. The CM said that clean and green Punjab campaign will be continued vigorously, adding that we all have to jointly complete the 100 days agenda.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also presided over a meeting of provincial cabinet on Tuesday which accorded approval to Punjab budget 2018-19. The budget proposals for the financial year 2018-19 were approved unanimously. It also approved financial bill and annual development programme 2018-19.

The chief minister appreciated the hard work rendered by ministers concerned, chief secretary, P&D chairman, secretary finance and officers of departments concerned for the preparation of the budget.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the first provincial budget of PTI government is aimed at welfare of the masses. Various steps have been proposed to provide relief to the people despite difficult circumstances and it portrays the manifesto of PTI government, he added. He said that a new chapter of prosperity will be opened now as unusual steps have been proposed for the betterment of social sector.