Rs4 billion for outsourcing Punjab govt schools

ISLAMABAD: The PTI government in Punjab its maiden budget has allocated Rs 4 billion for outsourcing these to private sector. Though the plan to outsource the government schools was launched by the PML-N government, the PTI too has decided to continue with the controversial imitative. The outsourcing will be done by Punjab Education Initiative Management Authority (PEIMA) established in August last year. Under Clause 21, Sub-section 1 (a) of Punjab School Support Programme (PSSP) of Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) shall stand transferred to PEIMA, the budget document reads.