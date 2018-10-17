NA session: Shahbaz to be in Islamabad on production orders

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, who is currently in NAB custody, will attend the National Assembly session called by Speaker Asad Qaisar on Wednesday (today). Asad had earlier issued production orders for Shahbaz, stating that he should be allowed to attend the session on a daily basis under the rules. He has summoned the session by exercising the powers conferred upon him under article 54(3) of the Constitution to discuss the sudden arrest of the PML-N president. The production orders for Shahbaz were received by NAB which has completed necessary preparations to relocate him to Islamabad.