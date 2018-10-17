Model Town killings: DSPs among 116 cops removed

LAHORE: On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the DIG (Operations) has removed 116 police officers including DSPs, inspectors and the investigation officer from their posts in connection with the Model Town killings investigation. Sources say all these officials have been directed to report to the Police Lines. Former IGP Punjab Muhammad Tahir was removed from his post for not suspending these cops. Those removed from their posts include SHO Walton Road Abdullah Jan, North Cantt police station Amir Saleem, SHO Ehsan Ashraf Butt, In-charge Investigation Harbanspura Inspector Mian Younas, Mian Shafqat and Rizwan Qadir etc.

Others include Umar Virak, Inspector Bashir Niazi, DSP Khalid Abubakar, Madassirullah, Habib Jehanzeb, Karamat Ali, Qaiser , Mubasher, Akhtar, Maqsood, etc. PAT chief Tahirul Qadri has been demanding suspension of these cops.