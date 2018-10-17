NAB, FIA, other institutions won’t harass traders: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that no institution, including National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), will harass traders, adding that he wants strong partnership between his government and business community.

Talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO), he hoped that the country would move ahead with the strong partnership between the government and the business community. He said that no institution will be allowed to harass business community as they are already playing their focal role in flourishing business across the country.

The prime minister said that business community will be taken on board for every decision pertains to the country’s economy. He reminded that contrary to the policies of the previous governments the incumbent government will ensure fulfillment of all promises made to traders. Maximum facilitation to the trader and business community is top priority of the government. The FPCCI delegation informed the prime minister of the problems facing the business community and industry of the country, and also presented different proposals for economic stability and industrial development in the country. Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar and Advisor to the Prime minister on Commerce Razzaq Dawood were also present on the occasion. The business community leaders felicitated the prime minister on assuming the office. They put up problems being faced by the industry and trader community as they also submitted various proposals for economic stability and industrial growth in the country. The delegation eulogised government decision with regard to restoration of engineering development board.

Prime Minster Khan assured the delegation that the government seriously working on provision of facilities to the traders and industrialists. He reiterated that government’s top priority is about movement of wheel of economy since the youth and skilled people would maximum employment when the country will make progress in the sphere of economy. Imran assured the delegation that unlike the previous governments, the PTI government will fulfil all commitments that it made with the business community. The government will ensure that business community would be taken on board and its advice would be solicited while taking decisions about the economy of the country, he said.

The prime minister was confident that the country will march forward as the result of active partnership between government and business community.