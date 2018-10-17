50pc to 80pc cut in tax on imported cars

LAHORE: The Punjab government has drastically cut down tax on imported cars from 50 to 80 per cent in different engine-capacity categories in order to attract the vehicle users to get their cars registered in the province instead of Islamabad and other provinces. However, different stamps fees have been increased five times and a number of new services brought under sales tax, which include parking and insurance.

According to an amendment in the Sub-section 1 of Section 10 of the Punjab Finance Act 2016 (XXXV of 2016) tabled in the provincial assembly on Tuesday, the government gas proposed to bring down the tax on imported cars with engine capacity exceeding 1300cc but not exceeding 1500cc to Rs 15,000 from Rs 70,000, to Rs 25,000 from Rs 150,000 on cars with engine capacity exceeding 1500cc but not 2000 cc and to Rs 100,000 from Rs 200,000 on cars with engine capacity exceeding 2000cc but not exceeding 2500 cc. However, the government maintained the tax rate of Rs 300,000on the cars with engine capacity exceeding 2500cc.

It has also proposed up to five times increase in stamps duty on different agreements which will generate almost Rs 1 billion revenue.

The Board of Revenue Punjab has proposed revising the rates of stamp duty chargeable as adhesive stamps under the Schedule-I of the Stamp Act, 1899 in order to rationalise the rates in view of inflation rate by the flux of time. Lastly, the stamp duty was revised in 1995-96. Increase in the stamp duty is proposed with the objectivity that the small denomination stamps and currency was either changed or minimised in the use. Usually when a person purchases this small denomination such as Rs 1, 2 3, 4 or 5, stamp it pays minimum Rs 10 to the vendors while no money was returned by the vendors and keeps the remaining money with him. Increase in the stamp duty will not impact the public as they are already paying to the vendors and not benefiting to the provincial exchequer. Thus, the increase in the small denomination stamps has been proposed.

The government has also proposed amendments in the Punjab Sales Tax Act 2012 by brining the new services in the tax net, including insurance premium services – fire, goods, health, life, marine, theft insurance; and any other insurance expect marine insurance for export, crop insurance, courier services, payment made on Cash on Delivery (COD) mainly used in online shopping by the courier services providers, convention services” the expression “including provision of space, equipment, accessories and other allied services, debt collection, rent collection and similar other recovery or collection services including right to collect the toll or fee or regulatory fee or duty or any other similar collection; services provided by warehouses or depots for storage or cold storages including letting of space for storages, excluding storage of agriculture produce for the person’s own consumption and the parking services.

The operational experience gained by Punjab Revenue Authority during the preceding financial year has necessitated introduction of some procedural and technical amendments in the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012, intended for improving compliance of the law. The technical amendments cover the issues of adding definitions of taxable services, delegating certain functions to the Commissioner, updating appeal related provisions, enhancing time of retention of record and recovery of short paid tax from ‘five’ to ‘eight’ years and providing direct statutory backing to an existing rules relating to electronic monitoring of taxable services and enforcement actions to preclude litigation.

In order to plug compliance gaps arising out of the diversities of tax on services, tariff interpretations and descriptions of a few taxable services have been modified to remove gaps and misapplications of the law. The overall objective is to broaden the tax base of Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act 2012, and maximize revenue generation in public interest.

Additionally, the Punjab government has also proposed to increase the powers of the Punjab Revenue Authority in seizure of business in case of different type of violation including not installing, altering or avoiding the Restaurant Invoice Management System (RIMS). The government has also proposed allowing the electronic vigilance to the PRA on different business premises.

According to new proposed amendments, “avoids, denies or obstructs installation of electronic invoice monitoring system at a business premises; or (b) fails to comply with the electronic invoice monitoring system or issues invoices bypassing the system. Where any person: (a) causes intentional damage to or intervention in the electronic invoice monitoring system; or (b) impedes or obstructs transmission of invoice data to the Authority.