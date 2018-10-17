Inayat greeted on winning medal

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, on Tuesday, congratulated Pakistan wrestlers Inayatullah for his medal-winning performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Inayatullah won the bronze medal in 65kg category wrestling event in Youth Olympic Games. He defeated American wrestler Carson Taylor Manville 3-1 to win first ever bronze for Pakistan in Youth Olympics in an individual capacity. In his greeting message, Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the young wrestler made the entire nation proud by bringing laurel to the country in international competition. “The medal-winning performance of our wrestler is the outcome of his strenuous efforts and dedication. We hope that young athlete will continue his hard work and win more medals for Pakistan in future”.