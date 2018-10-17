Wed October 17, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2018

Karachi clinch Blind Cricket Grade-2 title

LAHORE: Karachi clinched the National Bank of Pakistan T-20 Blind Cricket Trophy 2018 Grade-2 title at Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala on Tuesday. Karachi beat Attock by 79 runs in the final with Tahir Ali taking the Man of the Match award for 196-run innings.Karachi posted a mammoth total of 301. Tahir hit 39 boundaries during his magnificent innings of 196. Attock, in reply, scored only 222 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Ahtesham-ul-Haq scored 139 runs. Muhammad Kashif took 2 wickets. The final of the Grade-1 will be played between Bahawalpur and Islamabad on Wednesday at BNagh-i-Jinnah Ground Lahore.

