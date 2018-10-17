Kerber splits with coach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber has split from coach Wim Fissette, the player’s entourage announced Tuesday.“Despite the success of the cooperation since the start of the season, this step is needed because of differences of opinion as the future direction,” a statement read. Former coach of Kim Clijsters (2009-11), current world number one Simona Halep (2014) and Victoria Azarenka (2015-16), Fissette joined forces with Kerber in November 2017.
